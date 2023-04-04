After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Acuna had an on-base percentage of .356 while batting .266.

Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 31st and he was 77th in slugging.

Acuna picked up at least one hit 83 times last year in 123 games played (67.5%), including multiple hits on 37 occasions (30.1%).

In 13 of 123 games last year, he hit a long ball (10.6%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 34 of 123 games last year (27.6%), Acuna picked up an RBI, and 11 of those games (8.9%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.

In 47.2% of his games last year (58 of 123), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 13 (10.6%) he scored more than once.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 58 .268 AVG .263 .359 OBP .353 .460 SLG .370 23 XBH 16 10 HR 5 31 RBI 19 62/30 K/BB 64/27 13 SB 16 Home Away 62 GP 61 42 (67.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (67.2%) 18 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%) 33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (41.0%) 9 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%) 18 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)