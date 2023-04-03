Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves averaged 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 243 total home runs last season.

Last year the Braves led the league with a .443 slugging percentage, hammering out 552 extra-base hits.

Atlanta drew at least five walks in 33 games last season, and it finished 25-8 in those contests.

St. Louis was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 772 total runs last season.

Last year the Braves ranked ninth in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

Atlanta had a 9.7 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta pitched to a 3.45 ERA last season, which ranked fifth in baseball.

The Braves had a combined WHIP of just 1.190 as a pitching staff, which was the seventh-best in baseball last season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.

The 39-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Max Fried Patrick Corbin 4/1/2023 Nationals W 7-1 Away Spencer Strider Josiah Gray 4/2/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Away Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 4/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Charlie Morton Jake Woodford 4/4/2023 Cardinals - Away - Steven Matz 4/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Max Fried Miles Mikolas 4/6/2023 Padres - Home Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/7/2023 Padres - Home - Nick Martínez 4/8/2023 Padres - Home - Michael Wacha

