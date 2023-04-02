Sean Murphy -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)

  • Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.
  • Murphy had a hit 92 times last season in 148 games (62.2%), including 34 multi-hit games (23.0%).
  • He went yard in 11.5% of his games in 2022 (17 of 148), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Murphy picked up an RBI in 39 of 148 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 16 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • He came around to score in 57 of his 148 games a year ago (38.5%), with two or more runs scored nine times (6.1%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 74
.227 AVG .271
.323 OBP .345
.386 SLG .465
28 XBH 29
7 HR 11
28 RBI 38
58/33 K/BB 66/25
0 SB 1
Home Away
73 GP 75
42 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (66.7%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.3%)
26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (41.3%)
7 (9.6%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.3%)
17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Gore will start for the Nationals, his first this season.
  • The 24-year-old lefty pitched in relief and threw 1 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Monday, July 25 against the Detroit Tigers.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP over his 16 games, putting together a 4-4 record.
