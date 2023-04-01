Saturday's 8:30 PM ET game between the New Orleans Pelicans (39-38) and the Los Angeles Clippers (41-37) at Smoothie King Center features the Pelicans' CJ McCollum as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on BSNO and KTLA.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Pelicans' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pelicans defeated the Nuggets on Thursday, 107-88. Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 31 points (and chipped in 10 assists and 11 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 31 11 10 0 0 0 CJ McCollum 23 0 3 0 0 6 Jonas Valančiūnas 15 12 4 0 1 0

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas is tops on the Pelicans at 10.1 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 14.3 points. He is eighth in the NBA in rebounding.

Trey Murphy III puts up 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ingram averages 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 40.1% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Naji Marshall posts 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 25.9 5.6 7.2 0.4 0.4 1.3 Jonas Valančiūnas 15.6 13.6 2.5 0.3 1.3 0.3 CJ McCollum 18.6 3.9 6 1.1 0.5 3.1 Trey Murphy III 20.8 3.2 1.4 1.5 0.6 4.5 Herbert Jones 9.4 4.2 2.9 1.5 0 1.1

