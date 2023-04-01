Pelicans vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (39-38) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-37) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSNO and KTLA. The point total is 226.5 for the matchup.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and KTLA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-3.5
|226.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 38 times.
- New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 226.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Pelicans are 38-39-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, New Orleans has won 24 out of the 37 games, or 64.9%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, New Orleans has won 17 of its 23 games, or 73.9%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|38
|49.4%
|114.2
|227.3
|112.2
|224.9
|228.9
|Clippers
|33
|42.3%
|113.1
|227.3
|112.7
|224.9
|224.5
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have hit the over three times.
- At home, New Orleans has a better record against the spread (21-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (17-23-0).
- The Pelicans score 114.2 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 112.7 the Clippers allow.
- When New Orleans scores more than 112.7 points, it is 32-12 against the spread and 34-10 overall.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|38-39
|13-11
|36-41
|Clippers
|39-39
|9-12
|36-42
Pelicans vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Clippers
|114.2
|113.1
|15
|21
|32-12
|27-9
|34-10
|30-6
|112.2
|112.7
|7
|12
|32-11
|29-17
|32-11
|30-16
