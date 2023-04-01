On Saturday, April 1, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (39-38) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-37) at 8:30 PM ET on BSNO and KTLA.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Clippers matchup.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and KTLA

BSNO and KTLA Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Pelicans average 114.2 points per game (15th in the league) while allowing 112.2 per outing (seventh in the NBA). They have a +155 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Clippers have a +26 scoring differential, putting up 113.1 points per game (21st in league) and giving up 112.7 (12th in NBA).

The two teams average 227.3 points per game combined, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 224.9 points per game combined, 2.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.

New Orleans has compiled a 38-38-1 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has covered 39 times in 78 games with a spread this season.

Pelicans and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +20000 +5500 +100 Clippers +1800 +850 -900

