Trey Murphy III will hope to make a difference for the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Denver Nuggets.

Murphy, in his last appearance, had 21 points and two blocks in a 120-109 loss to the Warriors.

In this article, we dig into Murphy's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.9 20.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.4 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA 19.5 18.9 25.5 PR 18.5 17.5 24.2 3PM 2.5 2.5 4.4



Trey Murphy III Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Trey Murphy III has made 4.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.8% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.5 threes per game, or 21.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murphy's opponents, the Nuggets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.4 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.4.

The Nuggets are the 10th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the league, giving up 40.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 32 14 3 1 1 0 2 1/24/2023 33 10 6 1 3 0 1 12/4/2022 29 12 3 2 1 0 3

