The Denver Nuggets (51-24) aim to continue a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Pelicans Stats Insights

This season, New Orleans has a 28-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.1% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 13th.

The Pelicans' 114.3 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 112.7 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.7 points, New Orleans is 34-10.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans score more points per game at home (114.5) than away (114.1), and also concede fewer points at home (109.1) than on the road (115.8).

The Pelicans collect 0.4 fewer assists per game at home (25.8) than away (26.2).

Pelicans Injuries