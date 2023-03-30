How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (51-24) aim to continue a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Pelicans Stats Insights
- This season, New Orleans has a 28-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.1% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 13th.
- The Pelicans' 114.3 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 112.7 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.7 points, New Orleans is 34-10.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans score more points per game at home (114.5) than away (114.1), and also concede fewer points at home (109.1) than on the road (115.8).
- At home, New Orleans gives up 109.1 points per game. On the road, it gives up 115.8.
- The Pelicans collect 0.4 fewer assists per game at home (25.8) than away (26.2).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zion Williamson
|Out
|Hamstring
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Tibia
