The Denver Nuggets (51-24) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total is 226.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 38 of 76 games this season.
  • New Orleans' average game total this season has been 226.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New Orleans' ATS record is 37-39-0 this season.
  • The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (35.9%) in those games.
  • New Orleans has a record of 1-9, a 10% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Pelicans Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 43 57.3% 116.8 231.1 112.7 225.2 230.1
Pelicans 38 50% 114.3 231.1 112.5 225.2 228.9

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • New Orleans has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • Three of the Pelicans' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (21-16-0) than on the road (16-23-0) this season.
  • The Pelicans score an average of 114.3 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 112.7 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.7 points, New Orleans is 32-12 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Pelicans Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 41-34 23-16 36-39
Pelicans 37-39 3-9 36-40

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Pelicans
116.8
Points Scored (PG)
 114.3
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
35-15
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-12
45-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-10
112.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
33-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-14
38-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-14

