The New Orleans Pelicans, with CJ McCollum, face the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

McCollum, in his most recent appearance, had 15 points in a 120-109 loss to the Warriors.

In this piece we'll break down McCollum's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.8 18.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 4.6 Assists 5.5 5.9 6.5 PRA 29.5 31.1 30 PR 23.5 25.2 23.5 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of CJ McCollum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, CJ McCollum has made 7.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 16.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 7.3 threes per game, or 21.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McCollum's opponents, the Nuggets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.4 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked 10th in the league, giving up 112.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets have given up 40.2 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

The Nuggets give up 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked second in the league, giving up 11.3 makes per contest.

CJ McCollum vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 39 21 2 7 2 0 1 1/24/2023 36 20 4 4 0 0 0 12/4/2022 34 7 3 6 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add McCollum or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.