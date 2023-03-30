Thursday's game features the Atlanta Braves (0-0) and the Washington Nationals (0-0) matching up at Nationals Park (on March 30) at 1:05 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Braves.

The Braves will call on Max Fried versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

Last season, the Braves were favored 130 times and won 88, or 67.7%, of those games.

Last season, Atlanta won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

With 789 runs scored a year ago, Atlanta ranked No. 3 in all of baseball.

The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule