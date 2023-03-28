The Boston Bruins (57-11-5) will try to continue a seven-game win streak when they take on the Nashville Predators (36-28-8) at home on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on .

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-300) Predators (+250) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Predators Betting Insights

This season the Predators have won 18 of the 39 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

Nashville has not had a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +250.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 28.6% chance to win.

Nashville has played 36 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Predators vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 272 (2nd) Goals 199 (28th) 154 (1st) Goals Allowed 214 (12th) 55 (8th) Power Play Goals 39 (24th) 35 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (12th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.

Predators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Nashville has gone over the total four times.

The Predators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.5 goals.

The Predators' 199 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

The Predators have conceded 214 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th.

Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -15.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.