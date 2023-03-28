Having won seven straight, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Predators vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/16/2023 Predators Bruins 5-0 BOS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 214 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 12th in the NHL.

The Predators' 199 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9% Tyson Barrie 75 13 39 52 38 28 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 41 14 20 34 11 19 44.1%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 154 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins' 272 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players