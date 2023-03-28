Pelicans vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 28
The New Orleans Pelicans (38-37), on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Chase Center, will try to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Golden State Warriors (39-37). This game is at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BA.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-8.5)
|235
|-360
|+295
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-8.5)
|234.5
|-350
|+275
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-8.5)
|235
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Warriors (-8.5)
|234.5
|-390
|+320
Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors have a +35 scoring differential, putting up 118.2 points per game (second in the league) and allowing 117.7 (23rd in the NBA).
- The Pelicans outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 114.4 points per game, 15th in league, and allowing 112.4 per contest, seventh in NBA) and have a +147 scoring differential.
- These two teams score a combined 232.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams give up a combined 230.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Golden State has put together a 34-40-2 record against the spread this season.
- New Orleans has won 37 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
Pelicans and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+25000
|+7000
|+160
|Warriors
|+1200
|+550
|-1587
