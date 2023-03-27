Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) are heavy underdogs (-11.5) as they look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-11.5
|226.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans' 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 37 times.
- The average total in New Orleans' games this year is 227, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Pelicans have compiled a 36-38-0 record against the spread.
- New Orleans has won 23, or 63.9%, of the 36 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- New Orleans has been at least a -550 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|37
|50%
|114.2
|228.3
|112.7
|228.9
|228.9
|Trail Blazers
|49
|66.2%
|114.1
|228.3
|116.2
|228.9
|229.4
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Pelicans have gone over the total three times.
- Against the spread, New Orleans has fared better at home, covering 21 times in 37 home games, and 15 times in 37 road games.
- The Pelicans put up only two fewer points per game (114.2) than the Trail Blazers give up (116.2).
- New Orleans has a 23-8 record against the spread and a 24-7 record overall when scoring more than 116.2 points.
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|36-38
|1-0
|36-38
|Trail Blazers
|35-39
|1-2
|37-37
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Trail Blazers
|114.2
|114.1
|15
|16
|23-8
|24-10
|24-7
|25-9
|112.7
|116.2
|11
|19
|30-12
|20-10
|30-12
|20-10
