The Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) are heavy underdogs (-11.5) as they look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -11.5 226.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 37 times.

The average total in New Orleans' games this year is 227, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Pelicans have compiled a 36-38-0 record against the spread.

New Orleans has won 23, or 63.9%, of the 36 games it has played as the favorite this season.

New Orleans has been at least a -550 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 37 50% 114.2 228.3 112.7 228.9 228.9 Trail Blazers 49 66.2% 114.1 228.3 116.2 228.9 229.4

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Pelicans have gone over the total three times.

Against the spread, New Orleans has fared better at home, covering 21 times in 37 home games, and 15 times in 37 road games.

The Pelicans put up only two fewer points per game (114.2) than the Trail Blazers give up (116.2).

New Orleans has a 23-8 record against the spread and a 24-7 record overall when scoring more than 116.2 points.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Pelicans and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 36-38 1-0 36-38 Trail Blazers 35-39 1-2 37-37

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Trail Blazers 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.1 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 23-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-10 24-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-9 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 116.2 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 30-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-10 30-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-10

