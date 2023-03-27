Brandon Ingram Player Prop Bets: Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers - March 27
The New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram included, hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
In this article we will look at Ingram's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|23.9
|26.6
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.0
|4.9
|Assists
|6.5
|5.4
|7.2
|PRA
|39.5
|34.3
|38.7
|PR
|32.5
|28.9
|31.5
|3PM
|1.5
|1.6
|1.4
Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Trail Blazers
- Ingram is responsible for attempting 10.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.2 per game.
- Ingram is averaging 4.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Ingram's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.4 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- Allowing 116.2 points per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- Conceding 42.4 rebounds per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The Trail Blazers are the 28th-ranked team in the league, giving up 26.4 assists per contest.
- The Trail Blazers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
Brandon Ingram vs. the Trail Blazers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/1/2023
|38
|40
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|11/10/2022
|31
|14
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
