The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will both be vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. The game starts at 5:05 PM.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Texas has covered 19 times in 37 games with a spread this season.

The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 37 times this season.

Miami (FL) has covered 20 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.

A total of 16 Hurricanes games this season have hit the over.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Texas is third-best in the country. It is two spots below that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Longhorns have had the 74th-biggest change this season, improving from +2200 at the start to +360.

Texas has a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have had the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the beginning to +1100.

Based on its moneyline odds, Miami (FL) has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.