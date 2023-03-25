The New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum included, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

McCollum, in his most recent game, had 20 points in a 115-96 win over the Hornets.

Below, we break down McCollum's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21 20.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 5.1 Assists 5.5 5.9 5.9 PRA 30.5 31.3 31.7 PR 24.5 25.4 25.8 3PM 2.5 2.8 3



Looking to bet on one or more of CJ McCollum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 18.6% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.8 threes per game, or 23.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

McCollum's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.4.

On defense, the Clippers have conceded 112.3 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

The Clippers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have conceded 24.7 per game, ninth in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 13th in the NBA, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

CJ McCollum vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 32 22 5 3 4 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add McCollum or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.