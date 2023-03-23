Thursday's 8:00 PM ET game between the New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) and the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) at Smoothie King Center features the Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas and the Hornets' Terry Rozier as players to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hornets

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Pelicans' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pelicans beat the Spurs on Tuesday, 119-84. Their high scorer was Brandon Ingram with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 32 4 7 0 1 2 Jonas Valančiūnas 19 15 5 0 0 1 Trey Murphy III 17 3 0 0 1 3

Pelicans Players to Watch

Valanciunas is tops on the Pelicans at 9.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.7 assists and 14.2 points.

Trey Murphy III is putting up 13.4 points, 1.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Ingram averages 23.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 40.1% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Naji Marshall is posting 9.4 points, 2.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 21.1 5.6 6.3 0.7 0.3 2.9 Brandon Ingram 20.4 3.4 4.9 0.5 0.3 1.0 Trey Murphy III 17.7 4.3 1.8 1.2 0.8 3.8 Jonas Valančiūnas 11.5 8.2 1.5 0.1 1.1 0.4 Herbert Jones 10.7 4.5 3.4 1.8 0.3 1.0

