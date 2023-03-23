The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) as 8.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -8.5 225.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points in 40 of 72 games this season.

New Orleans has an average point total of 227.0 in its games this year, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Pelicans have a 34-38-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, New Orleans has been favored 35 times and won 22, or 62.9%, of those games.

New Orleans has a record of 6-2 when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 40 55.6% 114.0 225.3 113.0 230.4 229.0 Hornets 43 58.9% 111.3 225.3 117.4 230.4 229.6

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have gone 5-5 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Pelicans have hit the over twice.

New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread at home (20-16-0) than it has in road affairs (14-22-0).

The Pelicans put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (114.0) than the Hornets give up (117.4).

When New Orleans totals more than 117.4 points, it is 20-6 against the spread and 21-5 overall.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Pelicans and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 34-38 4-4 35-37 Hornets 34-39 11-12 32-41

Pelicans vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Hornets 114.0 Points Scored (PG) 111.3 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 20-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-7 21-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 16-13 113.0 Points Allowed (PG) 117.4 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 26-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-9 26-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-11

