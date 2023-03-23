Herbert Jones plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, a 119-84 win versus the Spurs, Jones tallied four points and four assists.

With prop bets available for Jones, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 10.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.5 Assists 2.5 2.4 3.4 PRA -- 16 18.6 PR 13.5 13.6 15.2 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.0



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 6.8% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.6 per contest.

He's knocked down 0.8 threes per game, or 5.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.4 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Hornets allow 117.4 points per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Hornets are ranked 29th in the league, allowing 46.5 rebounds per game.

The Hornets concede 26 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

The Hornets allow 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Herbert Jones vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 32 7 2 2 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.