Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Murphy totaled 14 points in his last game, which ended in a 117-107 win against the Rockets.

Now let's examine Murphy's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.4 16.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.3 Assists -- 1.4 2.1 PRA 21.5 18.5 23.1 PR 19.5 17.1 21 3PM 2.5 2.4 3.6



Trey Murphy III Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Trey Murphy III has made 4.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.5% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 20.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murphy's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 105 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.4 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Spurs are ranked last in the league, allowing 122.1 points per contest.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest, the Spurs are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

The Spurs give up 26.3 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are 17th in the league, conceding 12.3 makes per game.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/22/2022 28 15 4 1 1 0 2 12/2/2022 33 17 3 2 5 1 2

