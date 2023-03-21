Predators vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Something has to give when the Buffalo Sabres (33-30-6, on a three-game losing streak) host the Nashville Predators (34-26-8, also losers of three straight). The matchup on Tuesday, March 21 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B.
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-140)
|Predators (+120)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Nashville has a record of 7-12 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 45.5% chance to win.
- Nashville has played 29 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Predators vs. Sabres Rankings
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|247 (3rd)
|Goals
|187 (28th)
|254 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|200 (11th)
|56 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (24th)
|54 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|41 (12th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.
Predators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Nashville has hit the over three times.
- The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 1.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.
- The Predators have the NHL's 28th-ranked scoring offense (187 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- The Predators have given up 200 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 11th.
- Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -13.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.