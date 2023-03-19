Sunday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Virginia Tech squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Hokies head into this game after a 58-33 victory against Chattanooga on Friday.

Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, South Dakota State 63

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

When the Hokies beat the Duke Blue Devils (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on February 16 by a score of 61-45, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

The Hokies have nine wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (10).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-59 on the road over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 23

68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 1

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Jackrabbits picked up their best win of the season on November 21 by registering a 65-55 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Jackrabbits have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

South Dakota State has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (18).

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-55 over Louisville (No. 22) on November 21

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on November 14

62-57 over USC (No. 37) on March 17

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 52) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 64) on December 10

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game (scoring 72.1 points per game to rank 56th in college basketball while allowing 56.3 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball) and have a +504 scoring differential overall.

On offense, Virginia Tech is posting 68.9 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (72.1 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.

The Hokies put up 75.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

At home, Virginia Tech is allowing 9.1 fewer points per game (52.8) than in road games (61.9).

The Hokies' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 67.8 points a contest compared to the 72.1 they've averaged this year.

