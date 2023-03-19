Having won three in a row, the New York Rangers welcome in the Nashville Predators on Sunday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO as the Rangers and the Predators play.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Predators vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/12/2022 Predators Rangers 2-1 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators concede 2.9 goals per game (193 in total), 11th in the NHL.
  • The Predators' 187 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Predators have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Predators have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 66 19 32 51 57 33 53.1%
Tyson Barrie 70 11 35 46 37 27 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 36 13 17 30 7 14 41.4%

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 189 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
  • The Rangers' 228 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 35 goals over that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 69 22 55 77 91 30 16.7%
Mika Zibanejad 69 36 39 75 56 46 49%
Adam Fox 69 10 52 62 69 76 -
Vincent Trocheck 69 19 34 53 57 48 56.6%
Patrick Kane 62 19 34 53 57 26 50%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.