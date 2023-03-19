The Houston Rockets (18-52) host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) after winning three home games in a row. The Pelicans are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -4.5 227.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans and its opponents have gone over 227.5 combined points in 34 of 70 games this season.
  • New Orleans has had an average of 227.4 points in its games this season, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • So far this season, the Pelicans have put together a 32-38-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, New Orleans has won 20 out of the 33 games, or 60.6%, in which it has been favored.
  • New Orleans has a record of 11-4, a 73.3% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 34 48.6% 113.9 224.3 113.5 231.6 229
Rockets 34 48.6% 110.4 224.3 118.1 231.6 229.4

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • The Pelicans have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Pelicans have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.
  • New Orleans owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (19-16-0) than it does in road games (13-22-0).
  • The 113.9 points per game the Pelicans score are just 4.2 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.1).
  • When New Orleans scores more than 118.1 points, it is 19-6 against the spread and 20-5 overall.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Pelicans and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 32-38 8-10 35-35
Rockets 30-40 24-32 34-36

Pelicans vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pelicans Rockets
113.9
Points Scored (PG)
 110.4
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
19-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 16-11
20-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-14
113.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
21-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 17-9
22-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-15

