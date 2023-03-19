On Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Toyota Center, the Houston Rockets (18-52) will try to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet SW.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Rockets matchup.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW

BSNO and SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Pelicans score 113.9 points per game (16th in the NBA) and allow 113.5 (15th in the league) for a +28 scoring differential overall.

The Rockets have a -541 scoring differential, falling short by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 110.4 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 118.1 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA.

These two teams average 224.3 points per game combined, 3.2 less than this game's total.

Combined, these teams give up 231.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has put together a 32-37-1 ATS record so far this year.

Houston has won 27 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

Pelicans and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +25000 +9000 +360 Rockets - - -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Pelicans? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.