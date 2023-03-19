Sunday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-61 victory as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs took care of business in their last outing 81-66 against Creighton on Friday.

Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Mississippi State 61

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

  • Against the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on February 6, the Bulldogs secured their best win of the season, a 91-90 home victory.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories, but also tied for the 35th-most losses.
  • Mississippi State has seven wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.
  • The Fighting Irish have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (eight).

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6
  • 81-66 over Creighton (No. 16) on March 17
  • 60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 42) on February 19
  • 87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 23
  • 70-56 over Illinois (No. 54) on March 15

Mississippi State Performance Insights

  • The Bulldogs put up 71.8 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 59.2 per contest (51st in college basketball). They have a +402 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game.
  • In conference action, Mississippi State is scoring fewer points (65.6 per game) than it is overall (71.8) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Bulldogs score 76.1 points per game. Away, they score 61.6.
  • Mississippi State is conceding fewer points at home (56.8 per game) than away (64).
  • The Bulldogs are posting 72.5 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 0.7 more than their average for the season (71.8).

