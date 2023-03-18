The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) take on the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) with a Sweet 16 berth in the West Region of the bracket on the line on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: TNT

UCLA vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline BetMGM UCLA (-7.5) 127.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM

UCLA vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

UCLA has compiled a 20-13-2 ATS record so far this year.

In the Bruins' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Northwestern has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 31 times this season.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 Bookmakers rate UCLA lower (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (second-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Bruins have had the 76th-biggest change this season, improving from +1600 at the beginning to +900.

The implied probability of UCLA winning the national championship, based on its +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Bookmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +25000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 24th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

