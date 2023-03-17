Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) against the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) at Cassell Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-48 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Hokies took care of business in their most recent matchup 75-67 against Louisville on Sunday.
Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Chattanooga 48
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies' best victory this season came against the Duke Blue Devils, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 13). The Hokies took home the 58-37 win at a neutral site on March 4.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 10-4 (.714%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.
- Virginia Tech has nine wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12
Chattanooga Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Lady Mocs defeated the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on March 3 by a score of 69-40.
Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-40 over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on March 3
- 53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on January 5
- 73-62 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on February 4
- 63-53 over Wofford (No. 163) on March 5
- 78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on January 14
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game with a +479 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.5 points per game (53rd in college basketball) and allow 57.1 per outing (28th in college basketball).
- On offense, Virginia Tech is scoring 68.9 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its season average (72.5 points per game) is 3.6 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Hokies have played better when playing at home this year, averaging 76.9 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game in road games.
- Virginia Tech is surrendering 54.1 points per game this season at home, which is 7.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (61.9).
- The Hokies' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 69.8 points a contest compared to the 72.5 they've averaged this season.
Chattanooga Performance Insights
- The Lady Mocs outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (posting 59.6 points per game, 286th in college basketball, and allowing 54.7 per outing, 16th in college basketball) and have a +157 scoring differential.
- Chattanooga has averaged 0.2 more points in SoCon games (59.8) than overall (59.6).
- The Lady Mocs score 61.9 points per game at home, and 56.8 away.
- At home, Chattanooga gives up 55.4 points per game. Away, it allows the same number.
- The Lady Mocs are scoring 63.1 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 3.5 more than their average for the season (59.6).
