The New Orleans Pelicans (33-36) travel in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (17-52) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these clubs this year.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pelicans vs. Rockets matchup.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Rockets Moneyline
DraftKings Pelicans (-5.5) 228 -210 +180
BetMGM Pelicans (-5.5) 228.5 -225 +180
PointsBet Pelicans (-5.5) 229.5 -227 +185
Tipico Pelicans (-5.5) 230.5 -240 +200

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Trends

  • The Pelicans have a +30 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (16th in the league) and giving up 113.5 (16th in the NBA).
  • The Rockets put up 110.3 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 118.2 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a -543 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.9 points per game.
  • The teams average 224.2 points per game combined, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • These two teams allow a combined 231.7 points per game, 3.7 more points than this contest's over/under.
  • New Orleans has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
  • Houston is 26-37-6 ATS this year.

Pelicans and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pelicans +20000 +8000 +285
Rockets - - -

