Friday's game that pits the Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) against the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) at Maples Pavilion has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-64 in favor of Ole Miss. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Rebels are coming off of an 80-51 loss to South Carolina in their most recent game on Saturday.

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 65, Gonzaga 64

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

On January 12 versus the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39) in our computer rankings, the Rebels notched their signature win of the season, a 66-58 victory on the road.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rebels are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

The Rebels have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 39) on January 12

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on February 26

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 1

76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Ole Miss Performance Insights