Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) against the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) at Maples Pavilion has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-64 in favor of Ole Miss. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Rebels are coming off of an 80-51 loss to South Carolina in their most recent game on Saturday.
Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 65, Gonzaga 64
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- On January 12 versus the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39) in our computer rankings, the Rebels notched their signature win of the season, a 66-58 victory on the road.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rebels are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.
- The Rebels have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 39) on January 12
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on February 26
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 1
- 76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 29
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels have a +387 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.5 points per game. They're putting up 69.3 points per game to rank 100th in college basketball and are giving up 56.8 per contest to rank 25th in college basketball.
- Offensively, Ole Miss is scoring 66.5 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (69.3 points per game) is 2.8 PPG higher.
- At home, the Rebels are posting 11.3 more points per game (74.6) than they are on the road (63.3).
- When playing at home, Ole Miss is allowing 5.7 fewer points per game (53.3) than away from home (59).
- In their last 10 games, the Rebels have been racking up 64.3 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 69.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
