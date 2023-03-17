How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Creighton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-8) and the No. 11 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 6:00 PM. The contest airs on ESPNews.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Mississippi State vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score 10.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Bluejays allow (61.2).
- When it scores more than 61.2 points, Mississippi State is 18-5.
- Creighton has a 19-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Bluejays record 71.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 59 the Bulldogs allow.
- Creighton has a 19-4 record when scoring more than 59 points.
- Mississippi State is 17-4 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Bluejays shoot 43.8% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ LSU
|L 74-59
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/2/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-72
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/15/2023
|Illinois
|W 70-56
|Purcell Pavilion
|3/17/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.