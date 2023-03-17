The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) will try to beat the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena. This matchup tips off at 9:20 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: TNT

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Memphis has covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, 18 out of the Tigers' 33 games have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 21-10-1 record against the spread this year.

The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 32 times this season.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Memphis is 25th-best in the country. It is far higher than that, 17th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have had the 63rd-biggest change this season, improving from +12000 at the beginning to +8000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Memphis has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Florida Atlantic has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

