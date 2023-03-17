Friday's contest features the Maryland Terrapins (25-6) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (24-8) facing off at Xfinity Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-53 win for heavily favored Maryland according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 17.

In their last time out, the Terrapins lost 89-84 to Iowa on Saturday.

Maryland vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Maryland vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 79, Holy Cross 53

Maryland Schedule Analysis

On February 21, the Terrapins claimed their signature win of the season, a 96-68 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25.

The Terrapins have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (10).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Maryland is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

The Terrapins have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (eight).

Maryland 2022-23 Best Wins

96-68 at home over Iowa (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 21

85-78 at home over UConn (No. 7/AP Poll) on December 11

74-72 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 11/AP Poll) on December 1

76-74 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 24

90-54 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 5

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

The Crusaders beat the Boston University Terriers in a 66-61 win on March 12. It was their best victory of the season.

According to the RPI, the Terrapins have eight wins against Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.

Holy Cross has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (19).

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 on the road over Boston University (No. 116) on March 12

57-53 at home over Boston University (No. 116) on March 1

60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 134) on December 3

71-54 at home over Lehigh (No. 203) on March 9

66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 203) on January 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Maryland Performance Insights

The Terrapins outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game (scoring 79.0 points per game to rank 13th in college basketball while giving up 68.9 per contest to rank 290th in college basketball) and have a +313 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, Maryland puts up more points per game (80.0) than its season average (79.0).

The Terrapins are averaging 82.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 76.0 points per contest.

Maryland surrenders 71.2 points per game in home games, compared to 65.7 away from home.

In their last 10 games, the Terrapins have been racking up 81.5 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 79.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Holy Cross Performance Insights