Top Players to Watch: Baylor vs. UCSB - First Round
Friday's first-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Baylor Bears (22-10) and the UCSB Gauchos (27-7) at Ball Arena at 1:30 PM ET features the Bears' Adam Flagler and the Gauchos' Ajay Mitchell as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Baylor vs. UCSB
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Baylor's Last Game
Baylor dropped its previous game to Iowa State, 78-72, on Thursday. Jalen Bridges led the way with 28 points, plus five boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Bridges
|28
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|Adam Flagler
|14
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|Keyonte George
|11
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
UCSB's Last Game
UCSB was victorious in its most recent game versus CSU Fullerton, 72-62, on Saturday. Mitchell was its top scorer with 20 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ajay Mitchell
|20
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calvin Wishart
|16
|7
|4
|2
|0
|2
|Cole Anderson
|12
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
Baylor Players to Watch
Flagler is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also averages 15.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Keyonte George puts up 15.8 points and 2.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.2 rebounds, shooting 38.7% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Brides leads the Bears at 5.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.1 assists and 10.3 points.
LJ Cryer posts 14.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 42.6% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Flo Thamba averages 5.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 57.3% from the floor.
UCSB Players to Watch
Miles Norris is averaging 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
Andre Kelly is averaging a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.5 points and 0.9 assists, making 56.4% of his shots from the floor.
Josh Pierre-Louis gives the Gauchos 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
The Gauchos receive 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Calvin Wishart.
Baylor Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adam Flagler
|16.1
|2.6
|4.5
|0.9
|0
|2.4
|Jalen Bridges
|11.5
|5.7
|1.3
|1.1
|0.9
|1.6
|LJ Cryer
|14
|2
|2.3
|0.3
|0
|2.9
|Keyonte George
|11.1
|3.2
|1.9
|1.3
|0.1
|2
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|5.7
|4.7
|0.5
|0.4
|0.4
|0.6
UCSB Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ajay Mitchell
|17.6
|3.1
|6.1
|1
|0.5
|0.6
|Miles Norris
|14.7
|5.8
|0.7
|0.8
|0.3
|1.9
|Calvin Wishart
|9.6
|3.5
|3.5
|1.1
|0.2
|1.3
|Andre Kelly
|9.1
|5.8
|0.7
|0.8
|0.4
|0
|Josh Pierre-Louis
|8.4
|3.4
|2.6
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
