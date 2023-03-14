Tuesday's First Four game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-12) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (22-11) at UD Arena at 9:10 PM ET features the Bulldogs' Tolu Smith and the Panthers' Jamarius Burton as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Tuesday, March 14

Tuesday, March 14 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Arena: UD Arena

UD Arena Location: Dayton, Ohio

truTV

Mississippi State's Last Game

Mississippi State lost its most recent game to Alabama, 72-49, on Friday. Smith starred with 17 points, plus 11 boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tolu Smith 17 11 0 0 0 0 Dashawn Davis 13 1 0 2 0 0 D.J. Jeffries 7 7 1 0 1 1

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Smith posts 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.7 assists, shooting 57.6% from the field.

D.J. Jeffries puts up 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 35% from the field and 26.2% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cameron Matthews puts up 7.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Shakeel Moore posts 9.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 26.4% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Dashawn Davis leads the Bulldogs at 3.5 assists per contest, while also averaging 2 rebounds and 8.5 points.

Mississippi State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)