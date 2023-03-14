The First Four round of the NCAA Tournament on March 14 has two games on the schedule, with the most exciting matchup being a clash between Pittsburgh and Mississippi State. For information on game times, odds, betting tips, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.

First Four Odds and How to Watch

No. 16 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: UD Arena

UD Arena Location: Dayton, Ohio

How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs Texas A&M-CC

TV: truTV

Southeast Missouri State vs Texas A&M-CC Odds

Favorite: Texas A&M-CC (-3.5)

Texas A&M-CC (-3.5) Total: 155.5

155.5 Texas A&M-CC Moneyline: -175

-175 Southeast Missouri State Moneyline: +145

No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Venue: UD Arena

UD Arena Location: Dayton, Ohio

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs Mississippi State

TV: truTV

Pittsburgh vs Mississippi State Odds

Favorite: Mississippi State (-2.5)

Mississippi State (-2.5) Total: 132.5

132.5 Mississippi State Moneyline: -145

-145 Pittsburgh Moneyline: +120

