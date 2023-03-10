Friday's game between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (21-8) and Southern Lady Jaguars (16-14) matching up at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 68-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Jackson State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on March 10.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Lady Tigers secured a 59-50 victory over Grambling.

Jackson State vs. Southern Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Jackson State vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 68, Southern 54

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

On November 15 versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 82) in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers notched their best win of the season, a 69-63 victory on the road.

Jackson State has 17 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-63 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 82) on November 15

60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 136) on December 23

70-41 over Louisiana (No. 194) on November 16

64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 219) on January 30

56-42 on the road over UAPB (No. 259) on March 2

Jackson State Performance Insights