How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 8 seed Florida Gators (16-15, 9-9 SEC) play in the SEC Tournament against the No. 9 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-11, 8-10 SEC) on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 1:00 PM.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Mississippi State vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Gators' opponents have knocked down.
- Mississippi State has a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 36th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators rank 165th.
- The Bulldogs put up 66.4 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 68.6 the Gators allow.
- Mississippi State has a 12-1 record when scoring more than 68.6 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Mississippi State has fared better when playing at home this season, scoring 69.6 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game in away games.
- The Bulldogs surrender 59.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 65 in away games.
- In home games, Mississippi State is sinking 1.2 more threes per game (5.5) than on the road (4.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (26.7%) compared to in road games (24.3%).
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 69-62
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/28/2023
|South Carolina
|W 74-68
|Humphrey Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 77-72
|Memorial Gymnasium
|3/9/2023
|Florida
|-
|Bridgestone Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.