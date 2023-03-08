The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (31-34) ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (34-32) currently has three players on it. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 8 from Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans' last game on Monday ended in a 123-108 loss to the Kings. Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 24 points for the Pelicans in the loss.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Ankle 7.7 5.9 1.9 Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26 7 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9 2.3 3

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: MaximilianKleber: Out (Rest), JaVale McGee: Out (Ankle), Reggie Bullock: Questionable (Quadricep)

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN, BSNO, and BSSW

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans' 114.1 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 113.2 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

New Orleans has put together a 24-9 record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.

The Pelicans have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 106.5 points per contest, 7.6 fewer points their than season average of 114.1.

New Orleans connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (26th in the league) at a 35.2% rate (20th in NBA), compared to the 12.2 per outing its opponents make, shooting 34% from deep.

The Pelicans rank 20th in the NBA with 111.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -2 234

