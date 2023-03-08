The Dallas Mavericks (34-32) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the New Orleans Pelicans (31-34) on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Mavericks are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN, BSNO, and BSSW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -1.5 233.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans has played 27 games this season that ended with a combined score over 233.5 points.
  • New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 227.6 points, 5.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • New Orleans has a 30-35-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (31.4%) in those games.
  • New Orleans has a record of 9-23, a 28.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Pelicans Total Facts
Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Mavericks 27 40.9% 114.1 228.2 113.2 226.8 223.8
Pelicans 27 41.5% 114.1 228.2 113.6 226.8 229

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • New Orleans has gone 3-7 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Pelicans have gone over the total twice.
  • This season, New Orleans is 17-14-0 at home against the spread (.548 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-21-0 ATS (.382).
  • The Pelicans score an average of 114.1 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 113.2 the Mavericks allow.
  • When it scores more than 113.2 points, New Orleans is 22-11 against the spread and 24-9 overall.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Mavericks and Pelicans Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 24-41 13-30 38-28
Pelicans 30-35 14-21 33-32

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Mavericks Pelicans
114.1
Points Scored (PG)
 114.1
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
17-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-11
23-11
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 24-9
113.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.6
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
16-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-10
24-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 24-10

