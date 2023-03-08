Pelicans vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 8
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks (34-32) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (31-34) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Smoothie King Center, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSNO, and BSSW
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pelicans 115 - Mavericks 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (234)
- The Mavericks (23-40-3 ATS) have covered the spread 34.8% of the time, 9.8% less often than the Pelicans (29-35-1) this year.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New Orleans is 9-20-1 against the spread compared to the 12-28-2 ATS record Dallas puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.
- Dallas' games have gone over the total 56.1% of the time this season (37 out of 66), which is more often than New Orleans' games have (33 out of 65).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Mavericks are 28-17, a better record than the Pelicans have put up (11-24) as moneyline underdogs.
Pelicans Performance Insights
- Offensively New Orleans is the 16th-ranked team in the league (114.1 points per game). On defense it is 16th (113.6 points allowed per game).
- With 25.6 assists per game, the Pelicans are eighth in the NBA.
- In 2022-23 the Pelicans are fifth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and rank 20th in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
- New Orleans attempts 65.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 34.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.7% of New Orleans' baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.3% are 3-pointers.
