Wednesday's contest at Bartow Arena has the Jackson State Lady Tigers (20-8) taking on the Grambling Lady Tigers (10-19) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 8). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-53 victory as our model heavily favors Jackson State.

The Jackson State Lady Tigers took care of business in their most recent game 84-65 against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Jackson State vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Jackson State vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 71, Grambling 53

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

On November 15, the Jackson State Lady Tigers registered their best win of the season, a 69-63 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 81), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Jackson State is 16-1 (.941%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-63 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 81) on November 15

60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 140) on December 23

70-41 over Louisiana (No. 196) on November 16

64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 226) on January 30

56-42 on the road over UAPB (No. 260) on March 2

Jackson State Performance Insights