The No. 1 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-6, 14-2 WCC) are 2.5-point underdogs in the WCC championship game, as bookmakers think the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-5, 14-2 WCC) will claim the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket. The title game tips off Tuesday at 9:00 PM, live on ESPN. The point total in the matchup is set at 138.5.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Orleans Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -2.5 138.5

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bulldogs have compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread.

Gonzaga has a record of 19-2, a 90.5% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Bulldogs, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 16-12-0 ATS this year.

The Gaels have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Mary's (CA) has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 25 86.2% 87.8 159.8 73.6 133.2 155.6 Saint Mary's (CA) 9 32.1% 72.0 159.8 59.6 133.2 131.7

Additional Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's (CA) Insights & Trends

Gonzaga has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Bulldogs have hit the over in eight of their last 10 games.

Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Gaels have gone over the total six times.

The Bulldogs average 28.2 more points per game (87.8) than the Gaels give up (59.6).

Gonzaga is 12-15 against the spread and 26-5 overall when scoring more than 59.6 points.

The Gaels' 72.0 points per game are only 1.6 fewer points than the 73.6 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 73.6 points, Saint Mary's (CA) is 11-2 against the spread and 14-1 overall.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 12-17-0 12-15 17-12-0 Saint Mary's (CA) 16-12-0 1-1 15-13-0

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits

Gonzaga Saint Mary's (CA) 14-1 Home Record 16-2 7-2 Away Record 6-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

