Having taken four straight away from home, the Nashville Predators play at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Check out the Canucks-Predators game on ESPN+, SNP, and BSSO.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSSO

ESPN+, SNP, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Predators vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/21/2023 Predators Canucks 5-4 (F/SO) NAS 11/5/2022 Canucks Predators 4-3 (F/SO) NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators concede 2.9 goals per game (175 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

The Predators have 172 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 60 17 39 56 27 23 - Matt Duchene 59 19 31 50 50 30 53.2% Tyson Barrie 63 11 33 44 29 25 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Ryan Johansen 55 12 16 28 21 20 59.1%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have allowed 241 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 31st in league play in goals against.

The Canucks' 206 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Canucks have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players