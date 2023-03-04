Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (30-0) against the Ole Miss Rebels (23-7) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-56 in favor of South Carolina, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on March 4.
The Rebels enter this contest after a 77-60 victory over Texas A&M on Friday.
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 74, Ole Miss 56
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Rebels' signature win of the season came in a 66-58 victory on January 12 over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 42) in our computer rankings.
- The Rebels have four wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the country.
- Ole Miss has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on February 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 1
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 26
- 76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 29
- 72-64 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on February 23
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game, with a +416 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.9 points per game (90th in college basketball) and give up 56 per contest (22nd in college basketball).
- Ole Miss has averaged 3.4 fewer points in SEC play (66.5) than overall (69.9).
- At home, the Rebels average 74.6 points per game. Away, they average 63.3.
- At home, Ole Miss concedes 53.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 59.
- While the Rebels are scoring 69.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 67 points per contest.
