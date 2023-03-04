Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Jackson State Lady Tigers (19-8) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-26) squaring off at Harrison HPER Complex in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-49 win for heavily favored Jackson State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 4.
In their last time out, the Delta Devilettes lost 69-58 to Alcorn State on Thursday.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 82, Mississippi Valley State 49
Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Delta Devilettes beat the New Orleans Privateers 67-63 on December 14.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Mississippi Valley State is 2-18 (.100%) -- the fourth-most losses.
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights
- The Delta Devilettes average 54.9 points per game (341st in college basketball) while allowing 78.0 per outing (359th in college basketball). They have a -646 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 23.1 points per game.
- Mississippi Valley State's offense has been better in SWAC games this year, tallying 55.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 54.9 PPG.
- The Delta Devilettes are averaging 56.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.0 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (53.3).
- In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State is allowing 76.9 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 77.9.
- The Delta Devilettes have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 52.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.1 points fewer than the 54.9 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.