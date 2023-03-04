Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (19-8) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-26) at Harrison HPER Complex has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-49, with heavily favored Jackson State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 56-42 win against UAPB in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 82, Mississippi Valley State 49
Jackson State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers secured their signature win of the season on November 15, a 69-63 road victory.
- Jackson State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (15).
Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 135) on December 23
- 70-41 over Louisiana (No. 195) on November 16
- 64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 232) on January 30
- 90-65 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 258) on February 27
- 88-53 at home over UAPB (No. 261) on February 6
Jackson State Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game, with a +270 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.9 points per game (110th in college basketball) and allow 58.9 per contest (50th in college basketball).
- In SWAC games, Jackson State has averaged 5.2 more points (74.1) than overall (68.9) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Tigers are scoring 12.3 more points per game at home (75.9) than on the road (63.6).
- Jackson State gives up 53.9 points per game at home, and 63.7 away.
- The Lady Tigers are putting up 74.2 points per game over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 68.9.
