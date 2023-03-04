Alcorn State vs. UAPB: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 4
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-20, 6-11 SWAC) will host the Alcorn State Braves (17-12, 14-3 SWAC) after losing three home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Alcorn State vs. UAPB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alcorn State vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Alcorn State vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alcorn State Moneyline
|UAPB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alcorn State (-2.5)
|142.5
|-145
|+120
|DraftKings
|Alcorn State (-2.5)
|143
|-135
|+115
|PointsBet
|Alcorn State (-2)
|143.5
|-135
|+115
|Tipico
|Alcorn State (-1.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
Alcorn State vs. UAPB Betting Trends
- Alcorn State has covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.
- Braves games have hit the over 16 out of 29 times this season.
- UAPB has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.
- So far this year, 10 out of the Golden Lions' 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.
